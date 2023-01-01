Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
77 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Motorola Razr Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • 27% higher pixel density (524 vs 413 PPI)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (28:25 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1049K versus 629K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (1040 against 795 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1274 and 908 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
Razr Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 22:9
PPI 524 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 -
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97.5%
PWM 214 Hz 103 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Plus
795 nits
Razr Plus +31%
1040 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +6%
90.5%
Razr Plus
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2700 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
908
Razr Plus +40%
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
2869
Razr Plus +27%
3636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Plus
629775
Razr Plus +67%
1049281
CPU 164221 333083
GPU 231068 310099
Memory 114498 208685
UX 123112 200258
Total score 629775 1049281
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Plus
4298
Razr Plus +78%
7655
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C 52.5 °C
Stability 53% 46%
Graphics test 25 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 4298 7655
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8668 -
Video editing 5879 -
Photo editing 31168 -
Data manipulation 8620 -
Writing score 12232 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 My UX
OS size 23.6 GB 36 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 13:44 hr 12:44 hr
Gaming 03:54 hr 04:24 hr
Standby 92 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Plus +7%
28:25 hr
Razr Plus
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 108°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus +7%
85 dB
Razr Plus
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 June 2023
Release date March 2020 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Razr Plus is definitely a better buy.

