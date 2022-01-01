Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 519K)

Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 789 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 524 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 214 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S20 Plus 789 nits 10 Pro +64% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +1% 90.5% 10 Pro 90%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S20 Plus 13:00 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S20 Plus 17:09 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) Galaxy S20 Plus 21:03 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 10 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 January 2022 Release date March 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.