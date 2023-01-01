Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs OnePlus 11 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 523K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 523K) Shows 18% longer battery life (33:37 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 18% longer battery life (33:37 vs 28:26 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 3-years newer

The phone is 3-years newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 524 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 214 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Plus +4% 801 nits OnePlus 11 771 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +1% 90.5% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 100 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:33 hr 11:55 hr Watching video 13:44 hr 15:34 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 05:06 hr Standby 92 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr OnePlus 11 +18% 33:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 January 2023 Release date March 2020 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.