Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.