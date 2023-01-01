Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 28% higher pixel density (524 vs 410 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (524 vs 410 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (796 against 631 nits)

Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (796 against 631 nits) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Shows 11% longer battery life (31:29 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (31:29 vs 28:26 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 520K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 520K) The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 524 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 98.3% PWM 214 Hz 193 Hz Response time 9 ms 15 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Plus +26% 796 nits Nord 2T 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +6% 90.5% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 23.6 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:33 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 13:44 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 05:15 hr Standby 92 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Nord 2T +11% 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Nord 2T n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Nord 2T n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 Nord 2T n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB Nord 2T +3% 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 May 2022 Release date March 2020 May 2022 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. It has a better display, camera, connectivity, and design.