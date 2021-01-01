Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Realme GT 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 30% higher pixel density (524 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (813 against 652 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (752K versus 482K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1145 and 922 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Realme GT 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 524 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 96%
PWM 214 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 9 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Plus +25%
813 nits
Realme GT 5G
652 nits
Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red Silver, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +5%
90.5%
Realme GT 5G
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Oppo Realme GT 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 660
GPU clock 550 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
2937
Realme GT 5G +22%
3573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Plus
482692
Realme GT 5G +56%
752554
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 23.6 GB 18.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Plus
13:00 hr
Realme GT 5G +3%
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Plus +5%
17:09 hr
Realme GT 5G
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr
Realme GT 5G +16%
24:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB
Realme GT 5G +6%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2021
Release date March 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT 5G.

