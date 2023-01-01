Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy A13 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy A13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 124K)

4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 124K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 31% higher pixel density (524 vs 400 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (524 vs 400 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (796 against 586 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (796 against 586 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Shows 21% longer battery life (34:21 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (34:21 vs 28:26 hours) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 524 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 99.9% PWM 214 Hz Not detected Response time 9 ms 33 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Plus +36% 796 nits Galaxy A13 586 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +9% 90.5% Galaxy A13 83.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 23.6 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:33 hr 11:49 hr Watching video 13:44 hr 13:14 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 06:54 hr Standby 92 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Galaxy A13 +21% 34:21 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Galaxy A13 n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Galaxy A13 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 Galaxy A13 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * 22 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Plus +2% 85 dB Galaxy A13 83.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced February 2020 March 2022 Release date March 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.