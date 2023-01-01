Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.