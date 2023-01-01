Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy A23 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs A23 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (629K versus 356K)
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (795 against 503 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (524 vs 400 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (38:04 vs 28:25 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and A23 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Galaxy A23 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 524 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM 214 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Plus +58%
795 nits
Galaxy A23 5G
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +10%
90.5%
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 619
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Plus +77%
629775
Galaxy A23 5G
356078
CPU 164221 119509
GPU 231068 82149
Memory 114498 57231
UX 123112 96771
Total score 629775 356078
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Plus +259%
4298
Galaxy A23 5G
1197
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C 43.9 °C
Stability 53% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4298 1197
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20 Plus +10%
11005
Galaxy A23 5G
10012
Web score 8668 9079
Video editing 5879 4803
Photo editing 31168 20711
Data manipulation 8620 8495
Writing score 12232 13333
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr 13:53 hr
Watching video 13:44 hr 14:37 hr
Gaming 03:54 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 92 hr 134 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Plus
28:25 hr
Galaxy A23 5G +34%
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB
Galaxy A23 5G +1%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2022
Release date March 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

