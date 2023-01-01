Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs A52 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 29% higher pixel density (524 vs 405 PPI)

29% higher pixel density (524 vs 405 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 394K)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 394K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Shows 9% longer battery life (30:59 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (30:59 vs 28:26 hours) The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 524 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 98.6% PWM 214 Hz 250 Hz Response time 9 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Plus +2% 796 nits Galaxy A52 5G 784 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +7% 90.5% Galaxy A52 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 23.6 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (34% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:33 hr 09:27 hr Watching video 13:44 hr 14:55 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 05:39 hr Standby 92 hr 106 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Galaxy A52 5G +9% 30:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus +19% 127 Galaxy A52 5G 107 Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus +11% 100 Galaxy A52 5G 90 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus +16% 118 Galaxy A52 5G 102

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB Galaxy A52 5G +5% 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 March 2021 Release date March 2020 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.42 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.