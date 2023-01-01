Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (524 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (36:11 vs 28:26 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (982 against 801 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1380
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 524 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 214 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Plus
801 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +23%
982 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +9%
90.5%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Plus +2%
523319
Galaxy A54 5G
512768
CPU 135748 150539
GPU 155476 153199
Memory 113898 82844
UX 115935 125438
Total score 523319 512768
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 50% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4293 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8688 -
Video editing 5887 -
Photo editing 30778 -
Data manipulation 8535 -
Writing score 12229 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr 13:58 hr
Watching video 13:44 hr 16:30 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 92 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Plus
28:26 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +27%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2023
Release date March 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

