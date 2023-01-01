Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy A73 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs A73 5G

Самсунг Галакси С20 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А73 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • 33% higher pixel density (524 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Galaxy A73 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 524 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 214 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 550 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
520871
Galaxy A73 5G
518239
CPU 135748 154698
GPU 155476 158765
Memory 113898 85148
UX 115935 123089
Total score 520871 518239
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 50% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 4293 2461
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20 Plus
10955
Galaxy A73 5G +10%
12076
Web score 8688 10746
Video editing 5887 7084
Photo editing 30778 26124
Data manipulation 8535 9192
Writing score 12229 14255
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 23.6 GB 36.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr -
Watching video 13:44 hr -
Gaming 03:56 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
25 (96.2%)
1 (3.8%)
Total votes: 26

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Google Pixel 6 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Google Pixel 6a
7. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
8. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish