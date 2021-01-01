Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1031 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3969 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (892 against 812 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (511 vs 458 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (102 vs 87 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1317 and 894 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.9% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +10%
892 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 23.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +46%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +54%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +15%
24:20 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.2 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +2%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
318 (76.4%)
98 (23.6%)
Total votes: 416

