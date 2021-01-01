Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (892 against 627 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 11% higher pixel density (511 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 510K)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1581 and 894 points
  • Weighs 56 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 89.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +42%
892 nits
iPhone 12
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +5%
89.9%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
894
iPhone 12 +77%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
2867
iPhone 12 +41%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra
510643
iPhone 12 +13%
577345

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 23.7 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
iPhone 12 +21%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
iPhone 12 +4%
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +26%
24:20 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +5%
84.2 dB
iPhone 12
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2020
Release date March 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

