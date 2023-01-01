Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 11% higher pixel density (511 vs 460 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Shows 42% longer battery life (37:24 vs 26:19 hours)

Shows 42% longer battery life (37:24 vs 26:19 hours) 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 596K)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 596K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1734 and 903 points

92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1734 and 903 points Weighs 48 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 511 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.2% 99.5% PWM 240 Hz 60 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Ultra +6% 886 nits iPhone 14 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Ultra +5% 89.9% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 23.7 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 45 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:26 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 11:53 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:13 hr 05:24 hr Standby 93 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Ultra 26:19 hr iPhone 14 +42% 37:24 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Pixel size: 5 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Ultra +4% 84.4 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 September 2022 Release date March 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.