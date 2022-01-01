Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
VS
Эпл Айофн 4 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 675 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4325 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (887 against 800 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% higher pixel density (511 vs 458 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (41:09 vs 26:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 596K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1709 and 906 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.7%
PWM 240 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +11%
887 nits
iPhone 14 Plus
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra
596378
iPhone 14 Plus +33%
792421
CPU 159236 197630
GPU 234975 331488
Memory 111280 134708
UX 94560 134652
Total score 596378 792421
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 47% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4301 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11089 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1)
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 23.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 45 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 93 hr 146 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +56%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +6%
84.4 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2022
Release date March 2020 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. But if the display, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
2. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
3. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
4. Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
6. iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Plus
7. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Plus
8. iPhone 12 vs iPhone 14 Plus
9. iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish