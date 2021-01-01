Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 315K)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (87 vs 74 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (892 against 671 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.9% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +33%
892 nits
iPhone X
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +8%
89.9%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +21%
2867
iPhone X
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +62%
510643
iPhone X
315253

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 23.7 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +11%
10:32 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
12:53 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +27%
24:20 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.2 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2017
Release date March 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

