Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Zenfone 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
VS
Асус Зенфон 7 Про
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (511 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (890 against 735 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (99 vs 87 hours)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (590K versus 511K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Zenfone 7 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz 384 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +21%
890 nits
Zenfone 7 Pro
735 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 650
GPU clock 550 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra
511063
Zenfone 7 Pro +16%
590541

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 ZenUI 7
OS size 23.7 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +12%
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +20%
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +22%
29:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 113°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels -
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84 dB
Zenfone 7 Pro +5%
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 August 2020
Release date March 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 900 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Mi 10 Pro
2. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Honor 20 Pro
3. Galaxy S20 Ultra or iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S20 Plus
5. Galaxy S20 Ultra or P40 Pro
6. Zenfone 7 Pro or iPhone 12
7. Zenfone 7 Pro or P40 Pro
8. Zenfone 7 Pro or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
9. Zenfone 7 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro
10. Zenfone 7 Pro or ROG Phone 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish