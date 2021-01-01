Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 307K)
  • Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (893 against 683 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +31%
893 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +7%
89.9%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 620
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +62%
2844
Pixel 4a 5G
1754
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +66%
510943
Pixel 4a 5G
307481
AnTuTu Android Rating (39th and 145th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 Stock Android
OS size 23.7 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.2 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +7%
89.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 September 2020
Release date March 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

