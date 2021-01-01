Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1038 and 903 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 6.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +3%
886 nits
Pixel 6 Pro
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
89.9%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 550 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra
647255
Pixel 6 Pro +4%
675965
CPU 171588 167563
GPU 228282 278665
Memory 120291 91371
UX 131225 138716
Total score 647255 675965
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Ultra
4273
Pixel 6 Pro +45%
6186
Stability 41% 54%
Graphics test 25 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 4273 6186
PCMark 3.0 score 11402 11301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (91st and 69th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 23.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +19%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +23%
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +8%
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2021
Release date March 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

