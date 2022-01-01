Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6a

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 19% higher pixel density (511 vs 429 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (32:23 vs 26:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 596K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1044 and 906 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +2%
887 nits
Pixel 6a
871 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +8%
89.9%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 550 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
906
Pixel 6a +15%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
2877
Pixel 6a
2850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra
596378
Pixel 6a +27%
759406
CPU 159236 205089
GPU 234975 300481
Memory 111280 112230
UX 94560 143131
Total score 596378 759406
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Ultra
4301
Pixel 6a +41%
6051
Stability 47% 54%
Graphics test 25 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 4301 6051
PCMark 3.0 score 11089 9668
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (187th and 103rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 23.7 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 93 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
Pixel 6a +23%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 -
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB
Pixel 6a +4%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 May 2022
Release date March 2020 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs S20 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S20 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs S20 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs S20 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S20 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Google Pixel 6a
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 6a
8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Google Pixel 6a
9. Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 6a
10. Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 6a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish