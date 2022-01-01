Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 19% higher pixel density (511 vs 429 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Shows 23% longer battery life (32:23 vs 26:19 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 596K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
- Weighs 42 grams less
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1044 and 906 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|511 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|96.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
906
Pixel 6a +15%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
2877
2850
|CPU
|159236
|205089
|GPU
|234975
|300481
|Memory
|111280
|112230
|UX
|94560
|143131
|Total score
|596378
|759406
|Stability
|47%
|54%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|4301
|6051
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11089
|9668
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (187th and 103rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|23.7 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|08:26 hr
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|11:53 hr
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|04:13 hr
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|May 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.32 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.
