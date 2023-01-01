Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (511 vs 416 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (29:08 vs 26:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 596K)
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (964 against 886 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 903 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 98.5%
PWM 240 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
886 nits
Pixel 7 +9%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +6%
89.9%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2730 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
903
Pixel 7 +15%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
2877
Pixel 7 +13%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra
596194
Pixel 7 +26%
748242
CPU 159236 203616
GPU 234975 295372
Memory 111280 108654
UX 94560 142235
Total score 596194 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Ultra
4313
Pixel 7 +51%
6523
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 51% 69%
Graphics test 25 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 4313 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20 Ultra +5%
11068
Pixel 7
10551
Web score 8820 7506
Video editing 6292 6176
Photo editing 31520 17801
Data manipulation 8716 10086
Writing score 12472 15649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 23.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 45 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 93 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
Pixel 7 +11%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB
Pixel 7 +5%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2022
Release date March 2020 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

