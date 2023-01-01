Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh

Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 23% higher pixel density (511 vs 416 PPI)

23% higher pixel density (511 vs 416 PPI) Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Shows 11% longer battery life (29:08 vs 26:19 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (29:08 vs 26:19 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 596K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 596K) Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (964 against 886 nits)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (964 against 886 nits) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0 More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 903 points

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 903 points Weighs 23 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 511 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.2% 98.5% PWM 240 Hz 360 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Ultra 886 nits Pixel 7 +9% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Ultra +6% 89.9% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size 23.7 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 45 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:26 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 11:53 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 04:13 hr 05:26 hr Standby 93 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Ultra 26:19 hr Pixel 7 +11% 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Pixel size: 5 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Ultra 84.4 dB Pixel 7 +5% 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 October 2022 Release date March 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.