Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei Nova 5T

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
VS
Хуавей Нова 5Т
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (893 against 504 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 399K)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.2 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +77%
893 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +7%
89.9%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +32%
896
Nova 5T
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +16%
2875
Nova 5T
2472
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S20 Ultra +25%
413089
Nova 5T
330168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +25%
498298
Nova 5T
399353
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (85th and 137th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 23.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 45 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
84.4 dB
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2019
Release date March 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Mi 10 Pro
2. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Honor 20 Pro
3. Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus
5. Galaxy S20 Ultra and P40 Pro
6. Nova 5T and Mi 9T
7. Nova 5T and Mi 9 Lite
8. Nova 5T and Redmi Note 9S
9. Nova 5T and Honor 20 Pro
10. Nova 5T and P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish