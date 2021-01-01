Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Lite

VS
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 140K)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (893 against 495 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (94 vs 87 hours)
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 511 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.2 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +80%
893 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +7%
89.9%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G51
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +185%
896
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +124%
2875
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S20 Ultra +197%
413089
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +256%
498298
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10.0
OS size 23.7 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
P30 Lite +40%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
P30 Lite +6%
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr
P30 Lite +18%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB
P30 Lite +5%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2019
Release date March 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

