Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 140K)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
- Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (893 against 495 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Shows 8% longer battery life (94 vs 87 hours)
- Weighs 61 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|511 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|99.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|820:1
Design and build
|Height
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +185%
896
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +124%
2875
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S20 Ultra +197%
413089
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +256%
498298
140008
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 10.0
|OS size
|23.7 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:32 hr
P30 Lite +40%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:53 hr
P30 Lite +6%
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
24:20 hr
P30 Lite +18%
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.32 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
