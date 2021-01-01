Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs P40 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
VS
Хуавей П40 Про Plus
Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (892 against 752 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 16% higher pixel density (511 vs 441 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (95 vs 87 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
P40 Pro Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.9% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +19%
892 nits
P40 Pro Plus
752 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
89.9%
P40 Pro Plus
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 550 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra
510643
P40 Pro Plus +4%
528824
AnTuTu Android Rating (34th and 32nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 23.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 45 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
P40 Pro Plus +30%
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
P40 Pro Plus +39%
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
24:20 hr
P40 Pro Plus
24:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 10x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
84.2 dB
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 1300 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It has a better display, software, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
22 (33.8%)
43 (66.2%)
Total votes: 65

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro
6. Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Huawei P40
9. Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Huawei Mate 30 Pro
10. Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Oppo Find X2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish