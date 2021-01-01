Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.