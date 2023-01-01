Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs OnePlus 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (900 against 769 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 604K)
- Shows 25% longer battery life (32:53 vs 26:19 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 45W)
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.0
- 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 918 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|511 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|96.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|220 g (7.76 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1126 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
OnePlus 11 +62%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2924
OnePlus 11 +67%
4879
|CPU
|159236
|268819
|GPU
|234975
|581162
|Memory
|111280
|249222
|UX
|94560
|198185
|Total score
|604891
|1301387
|Max surface temperature
|38.6 °C
|48.1 °C
|Stability
|53%
|58%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|4319
|12677
|Web score
|8827
|-
|Video editing
|6269
|-
|Photo editing
|31609
|-
|Data manipulation
|8770
|-
|Writing score
|12475
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|23.7 GB
|37 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|08:26 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|11:53 hr
|16:41 hr
|Gaming
|04:13 hr
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
121
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2020
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.32 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.
