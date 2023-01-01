Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs OnePlus 11

71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
VS
86 out of 100
OnePlus 11
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (900 against 769 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 604K)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (32:53 vs 26:19 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 45W)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.0
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 918 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 511 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +17%
900 nits
OnePlus 11
769 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 740
GPU clock 800 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
2924
OnePlus 11 +67%
4879
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra
604891
OnePlus 11 +115%
1301387
CPU 159236 268819
GPU 234975 581162
Memory 111280 249222
UX 94560 198185
Total score 604891 1301387
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Ultra
4319
OnePlus 11 +194%
12677
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 53% 58%
Graphics test 25 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 4319 12677
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8827 -
Video editing 6269 -
Photo editing 31609 -
Data manipulation 8770 -
Writing score 12475 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 23.7 GB 37 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 16:41 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 93 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
OnePlus 11 +25%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB
OnePlus 11 +2%
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 January 2023
Release date March 2020 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

