Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs OnePlus Nord

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
VS
Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (531K versus 316K)
  • Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4115 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 25% higher pixel density (511 vs 408 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (100 vs 87 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +19%
907 nits
OnePlus Nord
765 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
89.9%
OnePlus Nord
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 620
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +68%
531155
OnePlus Nord
316014
AnTuTu Phone Scores (39th and 148th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 23.7 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
OnePlus Nord +28%
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
OnePlus Nord +45%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr
OnePlus Nord +4%
25:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.8 dB
OnePlus Nord +1%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 July 2020
Release date March 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra
2. iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20 Ultra
3. Mi Note 10 Pro or Galaxy S20 Ultra
4. Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. 8 Pro or Galaxy S20 Ultra
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro or OnePlus Nord
7. Poco X3 NFC or OnePlus Nord
8. Poco F2 Pro or OnePlus Nord
9. Honor 30 or OnePlus Nord
10. iPhone SE (2020) or OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish