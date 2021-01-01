Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Realme X2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Oppo Realme X2

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
VS
Oppo Realme X2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 255K)
  • Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (892 against 432 nits)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 27% higher pixel density (511 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (105 vs 87 hours)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Realme X2

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.9% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 6.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +106%
892 nits
Realme X2
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +7%
89.9%
Realme X2
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 618
GPU clock 550 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1766 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +65%
2867
Realme X2
1735
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +100%
510643
Realme X2
255952
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (34th and 187th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI
OS size 23.7 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Realme X2 +36%
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Realme X2 +69%
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr
Realme X2 +24%
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6784 x 4711
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
84.2 dB
Realme X2
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

