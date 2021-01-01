Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Reno 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 3

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
VS
Оппо Рено 3
Oppo Reno 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 207K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4025 mAh
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (892 against 598 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 990
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Reno 3

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.9% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 136 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +49%
892 nits
Reno 3
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +8%
89.9%
Reno 3
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 550 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +119%
894
Reno 3
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +88%
2867
Reno 3
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +146%
510643
Reno 3
207988
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (34th and 219th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 23.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Reno 3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Reno 3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr
Reno 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +3%
84.2 dB
Reno 3
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 December 2019
Release date March 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs S20 Ultra
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs S20 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Oppo Reno 3
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Oppo Reno 3
8. Huawei P40 vs Oppo Reno 3
9. Oppo A9 (2020) vs Reno 3
10. Vivo V17 vs Oppo Reno 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish