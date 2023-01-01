Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 245K)
  • 89% higher pixel density (511 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 103% higher peak brightness (886 against 436 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 81.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 89.4%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.2 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1519:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +103%
886 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +11%
89.9%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra +142%
596194
Galaxy A13 5G
245871
CPU 159236 77589
GPU 234975 57434
Memory 111280 52691
UX 94560 59678
Total score 596194 245871
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 43 °C
Stability 51% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4313 1189
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8820 5640
Video editing 6292 4959
Photo editing 31520 11701
Data manipulation 8716 6007
Writing score 12472 8407
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 23.7 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr -
Watching video 11:53 hr -
Gaming 04:13 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +3%
84.4 dB
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2020 December 2021
Release date March 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

