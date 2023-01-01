Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (597K versus 346K)
  • Delivers 72% higher peak brightness (887 against 515 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (511 vs 399 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 15W)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (37:25 vs 26:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.9 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 80.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 6.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +72%
887 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +12%
89.9%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra +73%
597327
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
CPU 159236 99293
GPU 234975 82933
Memory 111280 77937
UX 94560 88634
Total score 597327 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 52% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4319 1195
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8835 6234
Video editing 6316 5425
Photo editing 31617 13488
Data manipulation 8725 7097
Writing score 12558 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 23.7 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 93 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +42%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +7%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2020 January 2023
Release date March 2020 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

