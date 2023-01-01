Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (605K versus 223K)
  • 86% higher pixel density (511 vs 274 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (897 against 602 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 15W)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (39:25 vs 26:19 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy A22 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 390 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 140.9%
PWM 240 Hz 127 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +49%
897 nits
Galaxy A22
602 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +7%
89.9%
Galaxy A22
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +113%
2918
Galaxy A22
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra +171%
605232
Galaxy A22
223297
CPU 159236 68025
GPU 234975 46024
Memory 111280 41055
UX 94560 67687
Total score 605232 223297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Ultra +533%
4319
Galaxy A22
682
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 47.5 °C
Stability 53% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 4319 682
Web score 8827 5372
Video editing 6269 5666
Photo editing 31609 10812
Data manipulation 8770 6630
Writing score 12475 6167
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 23.7 GB 18.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 14:47 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 15:49 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 05:52 hr
Standby 93 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
Galaxy A22 +50%
39:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +5%
84.4 dB
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2020 June 2021
Release date March 2020 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

