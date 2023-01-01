Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs A33 5G

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
VS
Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 412K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (886 against 725 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 24% higher pixel density (511 vs 411 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (31:53 vs 26:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Weighs 34 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 98.3%
PWM 240 Hz 366 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +22%
886 nits
Galaxy A33 5G
725 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra +45%
596194
Galaxy A33 5G
412300
CPU 159236 117008
GPU 234975 116615
Memory 111280 77740
UX 94560 102076
Total score 596194 412300
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 39.8 °C
Stability 51% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4313 2254
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8820 8356
Video editing 6292 6959
Photo editing 31520 20777
Data manipulation 8716 8470
Writing score 12472 14684
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 23.7 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 10:17 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 15:03 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 05:45 hr
Standby 93 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
Galaxy A33 5G +21%
31:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB
Galaxy A33 5G +5%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13
7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy S22
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish