Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs A33 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 412K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (886 against 725 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 24% higher pixel density (511 vs 411 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Shows 21% longer battery life (31:53 vs 26:19 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
- Weighs 34 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|511 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|98.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|366 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|220 g (7.76 oz)
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G68 MP4
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~487 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +24%
903
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +52%
2877
1895
|CPU
|159236
|117008
|GPU
|234975
|116615
|Memory
|111280
|77740
|UX
|94560
|102076
|Total score
|596194
|412300
|Max surface temperature
|38.6 °C
|39.8 °C
|Stability
|51%
|99%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|4313
|2254
|Web score
|8820
|8356
|Video editing
|6292
|6959
|Photo editing
|31520
|20777
|Data manipulation
|8716
|8470
|Writing score
|12472
|14684
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|23.7 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|08:26 hr
|10:17 hr
|Watching video
|11:53 hr
|15:03 hr
|Gaming
|04:13 hr
|05:45 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.32 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6