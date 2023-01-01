Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs A33 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 412K)

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 412K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (886 against 725 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (886 against 725 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 24% higher pixel density (511 vs 411 PPI)

24% higher pixel density (511 vs 411 PPI) Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Shows 21% longer battery life (31:53 vs 26:19 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (31:53 vs 26:19 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 Weighs 34 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 511 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.2% 98.3% PWM 240 Hz 366 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Ultra +22% 886 nits Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Ultra +7% 89.9% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 23.7 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:26 hr 10:17 hr Watching video 11:53 hr 15:03 hr Gaming 04:13 hr 05:45 hr Standby 93 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Ultra 26:19 hr Galaxy A33 5G +21% 31:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Pixel size: 5 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Ultra n/a Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Ultra 84.4 dB Galaxy A33 5G +5% 88.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 March 2022 Release date March 2020 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.