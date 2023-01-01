Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs A34 5G

71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
VS
69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (511 vs 390 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (597K versus 475K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (40:04 vs 26:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (1001 against 887 nits)
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
887 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +13%
1001 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 800 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra +26%
597327
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
CPU 159236 129705
GPU 234975 137609
Memory 111280 83375
UX 94560 125604
Total score 597327 475035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 52% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4319 2303
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8835 9532
Video editing 6316 7448
Photo editing 31617 18557
Data manipulation 8725 11030
Writing score 12558 14777
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 23.7 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 93 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +52%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +7%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2023
Release date March 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

