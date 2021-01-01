Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy A50
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 161K)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (893 against 548 nits)
- 27% higher pixel density (511 vs 403 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Shows 13% longer battery life (98 vs 87 hours)
- Weighs 54 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|511 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|85.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|141.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +168%
896
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +137%
2875
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S20 Ultra +183%
413089
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +208%
498298
161742
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|23.7 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:32 hr
Galaxy A50 +18%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:53 hr
Galaxy A50 +24%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
24:20 hr
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.32 W/kg
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
