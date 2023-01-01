Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs A52s 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom 26% higher pixel density (511 vs 405 PPI)

26% higher pixel density (511 vs 405 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 503K)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 503K) Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (886 against 799 nits)

Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (886 against 799 nits) Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Shows 20% longer battery life (31:30 vs 26:19 hours)

Shows 20% longer battery life (31:30 vs 26:19 hours) The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Weighs 31 grams less

Weighs 31 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.9 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 511 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.2% 138.1% PWM 240 Hz 231 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Ultra +11% 886 nits Galaxy A52s 5G 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Ultra +6% 89.9% Galaxy A52s 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 23.7 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:26 hr 09:19 hr Watching video 11:53 hr 15:35 hr Gaming 04:13 hr 05:10 hr Standby 93 hr 110 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Ultra 26:19 hr Galaxy A52s 5G +20% 31:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Pixel size: 5 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Ultra +1% 84.4 dB Galaxy A52s 5G 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 August 2021 Release date March 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.