Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.