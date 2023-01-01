Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (605K versus 336K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (511 vs 393 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (897 against 829 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (36:59 vs 26:19 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy A72 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 511 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 98.7%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +8%
897 nits
Galaxy A72
829 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +6%
89.9%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 618
GPU clock 800 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +80%
2918
Galaxy A72
1624
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Ultra +80%
605232
Galaxy A72
336088
CPU 159236 105759
GPU 234975 85686
Memory 111280 52933
UX 94560 90296
Total score 605232 336088
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Ultra +316%
4319
Galaxy A72
1038
Max surface temperature 38.6 °C 38.2 °C
Stability 53% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4319 1038
Web score 8827 7218
Video editing 6269 6241
Photo editing 31609 17191
Data manipulation 8770 7553
Writing score 12475 9130
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 23.7 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:26 hr 11:27 hr
Watching video 11:53 hr 14:00 hr
Gaming 04:13 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 93 hr 151 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr
Galaxy A72 +41%
36:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB
Galaxy A72 +5%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2021
Release date March 2020 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
