Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 258K)
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (892 against 637 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|511 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.9%
|83.14%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|257 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +98%
510643
258272
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (34th and 186th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI
|OS size
|23.7 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
10:32 hr
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:53 hr
Galaxy Note 8 +14%
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra +9%
24:20 hr
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
100
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|16
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2017
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 1250 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.32 W/kg
|0.173 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
