Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 9

Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 329K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (892 against 658 nits)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.58% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (97 vs 87 hours)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Ultra
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 511 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.9% 84.32%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 144.6%
PWM 240 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +36%
892 nits
Galaxy Note 9
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166.9 mm (6.57 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Ultra +7%
89.9%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 550 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Ultra +55%
510643
Galaxy Note 9
329932
AnTuTu Android Results (34th and 120th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 23.7 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 80 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +20%
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +31%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +16%
28:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Ultra +19%
84.2 dB
Galaxy Note 9
70.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 August 2018
Release date March 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Apple iPhone 11
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy S9
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish