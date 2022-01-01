Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.