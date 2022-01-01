Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • 22% higher pixel density (563 vs 460 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 119% higher peak brightness (1792 against 819 nits)
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (36:11 vs 24:28 hours)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 588K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1874 and 933 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20
819 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +119%
1792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +3%
89.5%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20
933
iPhone 14 Pro +101%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2776
iPhone 14 Pro +94%
5378
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20
588987
iPhone 14 Pro +65%
974395
CPU 151215 242087
GPU 230621 419508
Memory 81673 162089
UX 121126 144728
Total score 588987 974395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20
4215
iPhone 14 Pro +134%
9862
Stability 42% 79%
Graphics test 25 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 4215 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 10937 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 83 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +48%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +4%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2022
Release date March 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

