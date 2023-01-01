Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 22% higher pixel density (563 vs 460 PPI)

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Shows 88% longer battery life (45:56 vs 24:28 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 563 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.9% PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz Response time 8.5 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 809 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +117% 1756 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 +1% 89.5% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 25 W 27 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:40 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 04:15 hr 07:13 hr Standby 83 hr 156 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 24:28 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +88% 45:56 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality Galaxy S20 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 85.9 dB iPhone 14 Pro Max +4% 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 September 2022 Release date March 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.