Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 24.1% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 266K)
  • 73% higher pixel density (563 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (78 vs 66 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (813 against 634 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 563 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 8.5 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +28%
813 nits
iPhone 8
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 +37%
89.5%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +25%
2732
iPhone 8
2187
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +93%
513405
iPhone 8
266589

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 20.1 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
iPhone 8
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +16%
12:01 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 +16%
14:20 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +8%
85.8 dB
iPhone 8
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2017
Release date March 2020 September 2017
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

