Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Comes with 1982 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2018 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 24.1% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- 73% higher pixel density (563 vs 326 PPI)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Shows 26% longer battery life (78 vs 62 hours)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (809 against 601 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 579K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 927 points
- Weighs 19 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
927
iPhone SE (2022) +85%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2733
iPhone SE (2022) +69%
4628
|CPU
|151215
|197658
|GPU
|230621
|298378
|Memory
|81673
|105062
|UX
|121126
|128775
|Total score
|579350
|724557
|Stability
|41%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4215
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10978
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +8%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +26%
12:01 hr
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 +15%
14:20 hr
12:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
