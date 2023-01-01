Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Asus ROG Phone 6 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Asus ROG Phone 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI)

43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 579K)

91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1107K versus 579K) Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size Shows 49% longer battery life (36:34 vs 24:28 hours)

Shows 49% longer battery life (36:34 vs 24:28 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 563 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 100% PWM 242 Hz 672 Hz Response time 8.5 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 809 nits ROG Phone 6 +2% 823 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 IPX4 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 +9% 89.5% ROG Phone 6 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 20.1 GB 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:40 hr 13:50 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 04:15 hr 06:03 hr Standby 83 hr 110 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 24:28 hr ROG Phone 6 +49% 36:34 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 - Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.93" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 85.9 dB ROG Phone 6 +9% 93.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 July 2022 Release date March 2020 July 2022 SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is definitely a better buy.