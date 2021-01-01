Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Самсунг Галакси С20
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
Samsung Galaxy S20
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 44% higher pixel density (563 vs 391 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (810 against 625 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Shows 69% longer battery life (132 vs 78 hours)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +30%
810 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +11%
89.5%
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 640
GPU clock 550 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20
502775
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +3%
517784
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (83rd and 78th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 ROG UI
OS size 20.1 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +33%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +111%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +182%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +1%
85.9 dB
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 July 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 vs Galaxy S20
2. P30 Pro vs Galaxy S20
3. iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20
4. Mi Note 10 Pro vs Galaxy S20
5. Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20
6. Mi 10 Pro vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
7. Mi 10 vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
8. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
9. Black Shark 3 Pro vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish