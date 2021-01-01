Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.