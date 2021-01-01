Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Google Pixel 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 252K)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1085 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2915 mAh
- Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (813 against 423 nits)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 28% higher pixel density (563 vs 439 PPI)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (78 vs 69 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 10.63% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
- Weighs 15 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.5%
|78.87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.6%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +82%
930
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +40%
2732
1952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +103%
513405
252756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Phone Scores (38th and 190th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2915 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +13%
11:53 hr
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +9%
12:01 hr
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
Pixel 3 +63%
23:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|16
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|October 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 725 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
