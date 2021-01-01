Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 268K)
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3140 mAh
- 27% higher pixel density (563 vs 443 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|89.5%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|95.3%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +68%
930
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +67%
2732
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +91%
513405
268824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (38th and 177th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
Pixel 4a +1%
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
Pixel 4a +58%
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3