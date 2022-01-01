Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Google Pixel 6 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 37% higher pixel density (563 vs 411 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Weighs 44 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Shows 10% longer battery life (86 vs 78 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Comes with 614 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4000 mAh

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 590K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1033 and 933 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 563 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.8% PWM 242 Hz 397 Hz Response time 8.5 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S20 820 nits Pixel 6 +4% 851 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 +7% 89.5% Pixel 6 83.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Google Tensor Max. clock 2700 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 550 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S20 933 Pixel 6 +11% 1033 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S20 2760 Pixel 6 +6% 2923 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S20 590382 Pixel 6 +24% 730338 CPU 151215 187698 GPU 230621 298218 Memory 81673 100887 UX 121126 137683 Total score 590382 730338 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S20 4212 Pixel 6 +53% 6460 Stability 40% 55% Graphics test 25 FPS 38 FPS Graphics score 4212 6460 PCMark 3.0 score 11056 10496 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List (118th and 49th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 20.1 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (21 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S20 11:53 hr Pixel 6 +7% 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S20 12:01 hr Pixel 6 +69% 20:25 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S20 14:20 hr Pixel 6 +49% 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality Galaxy S20 n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S20 85.9 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 October 2021 Release date March 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the display, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20.